“Unknown Unknowns” --Data on Big Bang Afterglow May Unveil a New Physics
August 05, 2018
While the Hubble Constant model of the expansion of the universe could be wrong, nobody has come up with a simple convincing model that can explain this and, at the same time, explain everything else we observe. For example we could try and explain this with a new theory of gravity, but then other observations don’t fit. Or we could try and explain it with a new theory of dark matter or dark energy, but then further observations don’t fit – and so on. So if the tension is due to new physics, it must be complex and unknown.
To make matters even more confusing, new observations suggest that the rate of this expansion in the universe may be different depending on how far away you look back in time. This new data, published in the Astrophysical Journal, indicates that it may time to revise our understanding of the cosmos.
Cosmologists characterise the universe’s expansion in a simple law known as Hubble’s Law (named after Edwin Hubble – although in fact many other people preempted Hubble’s discovery). Hubble’s Law is the observation that more distant galaxies are moving away at a faster rate. This means that galaxies that are close by are moving away relatively slowly by comparison.
The relationship between the speed and the distance of a galaxy is set by “Hubble’s Constant”, which is about 44 miles (70km) per second per Mega Parsec (a unit of length in astronomy). What this means is that a galaxy gains about 50,000 miles per hour for every million light years it is away from us. In the time it takes you to read this sentence a galaxy at one million light years’ distance moves away by about an extra 100 miles.
This expansion of the universe, with nearby galaxies moving away more slowly than distant galaxies, is what one expects for a uniformly expanding cosmos with dark energy (an invisible force that causes the universe’s expansion to accelerate ) and dark matter (an unknown and invisible form of matter that is five times more common than normal matter). This is what one would also observe of blueberries in an expanding muffin.
The history of the measurement of Hubble’s Constant has been fraught with difficulty and unexpected revelations. In 1929, Hubble himself thought the value must be about 342,000 miles per hour per million light years – about ten times larger than what we measure now. Precision measurements of Hubble’s Constant over the years is actually what led to the inadvertent discovery of dark energy. The quest to find out more about this mysterious type of energy, which makes up 70% of the energy of the universe, has inspired the launch of the world’s (currently) best space telescope, named after Hubble.
Now it seems that this difficulty may be continuing as a result of two highly precise measurements that don’t agree with each other. Just as cosmological measurements have became so precise that the value of the Hubble constant was expected to be known once and for all, it has been found instead that things don’t make sense. Instead of one we now have two showstopping results.
On the one side we have the new very precise measurements of the Cosmic Microwave Background – the afterglow of the Big Bang – from the Planck mission (image above), that has measured the Hubble Constant to be about 46,200 miles per hour per million light years (or using cosmologists’ units 67.4 km/s/Mpc).
On the other side we have new measurements of pulsating stars in local galaxies, also extremely precise, that has measured the Hubble Constant to be 50,400 miles per hour per million light years (or using cosmologists units 73.4 km/s/Mpc). These are closer to us in time.
Both these measurements claim their result is correct and very precise. The measurements’ uncertainties are only about 300 miles per hour per million light years, so it really seems like there is a significant difference in movement. Cosmologists refer to this disagreement as “tension” between the two measurements – they are both statistically pulling results in different directions, and something has to snap.
So what’s going to snap? At the moment the jury is out. It could be that our cosmological model is wrong. What is being seen is that the universe is expanding faster nearby than we would expect based on more distant measurements. The Cosmic Microwave Background measurements don’t measure the local expansion directly, but rather infer this via a model – our cosmological model. This has been tremendously successful at predicting and describing many observational data in the universe.
A less exciting explanation could be that there are “unknown unknowns” in the data caused by systematic effects, and that a more careful analysis may one day reveal a subtle effect that has been overlooked. Or it could just be statistical fluke, that will go away when more data is gathered.
It is presently unclear what combination of new physics, systematic effects or new data will resolve this tension, but something has to give. The expanding muffin picture of the universe may not work anymore, and cosmologists are in a race to win a “great cosmic bake-off” to explain this result. If new physics is required to explain these new measurements, then the result will be a showstopping change of our picture of the cosmos.
The Daily Galaxy via The Conversation and Thomas Kitching, Reader in Astrophysics, University College London
Homo Naledi, Newly Discovered Species --"Maybe We've Had the Story of Human Evolution Wrong the Whole Time"
Stephen Hawking's Great Question --"Why Isn't the Milky Way Crawling With Mechanical or Biological Life?"
"Alien Minds" --'Artificial Intelligence Is Already Out There, and It's Billions of Years Old' (VIDEO)
"Point of No Return" --MIT Scientist Predicts the Event Horizon for Earth's 6th Mass Extinction
A Neutron Star Collision in Our Milky Way Neighborhood Could Destroy Earth
"300-Million Nuclear Bombs" --New Insights Into Global Impact of Titanic Chicxulub Mass-Extinction Event
Stephen Hawking: Wake Up, Science Deniers! --"Earth is Morphing into Venus" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
"Evolutionary Leap?" AI is Mimicing the Human Brain --"But Several Orders of Magnitude Faster and More Efficiently
China Creates a Laser of Mind-Boggling Power --"Could Rip Space Asunder, Breaking the Vacuum"
"Stop Saying That Dinosaurs Went Extinct. They Didn't"
Article Introduction:
The authors found / proved that physical properties of the ideal circular motion in the gravitational field can more simply and accurately reflect the laws of motion of gravitationally bound points like stars and planets in the universe. Regardless the mass of the orbiting point / body, the central mass and its variation determine the physical properties. With real data verification error less than 3.5%, the authors established, proved, verified and published eight new physical equations( in the simplest form) which are universal and independent of the coordinate system to answer the questions, which can not be answered by known theories. These findings provide a proven theoretical basis for the explanation of the Secular Increase of the Astronomical Unit.
Published articles:
Relationships Between Two Gravitationally-Bound Points in Single or Multiple Systems In the Universe
With real data verification error less than 3.35%, this article proved: 1.The ideal circular motion in the gravitational field can be used to analyze the motion of gravitationally bound point in the universe. 2.The central mass determines the properties ( with four new physical equations ). 3.These properties are independent of the mass of the gravitationally bound point. 4.The relationship between the gravitationally bound points in multiple systems with different central masses( proof of being universal and independent of the coordinate system ). 5.The relationship between gravity and centrifugal force.
The Inward / Outward Speed Relationship Between Gravitationally Bound Points
This article proved: 6.The relationship( with two new physical equations ) between the radius and the expansion / contraction speed of the gravitationally bound points due to the variation of the central mass. 7.Only when the central mass is fixed, the centrifugal force is equal to gravity.
The Secular Increase Of Astronomical Unit Due To The Loss Of The Solar Mass
With real data verification error Less than 2.2%, this article proved: 8.The relationships ( with two new physical equations ) between the contraction / expansion speed, the central mass, the radius and the cross-radial velocity of the gravitationally bound point. 9.A simple and reliable method of astronomical raw data process. 10.The secular increase of astronomical unit is due to the loss of the solar mass.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Jihai_Zhang5
Posted by: JIHAI ZHANG | August 05, 2018 at 12:38 PM