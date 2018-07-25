"The Big Rip" --When Matter and Spacetime are Gradually Torn Apart Through Expansion of the Universe  

Catastrophic end-of-our-universe scenarios proposed by physicists at Kazan Federal University include the Big Rip during which matter of the Universe and the spacetime are progressively torn apart through the expansion. devoted one of their previous works to demonstrating how the Big Rip models are linked with the accelerating expansion of the Universe. Dark energy, which is theorized to be the force of expansion, is still a major mystery for science.

"Possible future singularity was studied within the modified theory of gravity with the use of dynamical system variables, says Sergei Odintsov, a Spanish-based Russian astrophysicist active in the fields of cosmology, quantum field theory and quantum gravity. "We showed that a dynamical system singularity is not always a physical singularity. A singularity might not occur, and the Universe can then evolve infinitely. However, for that to happen it must be described through alternate gravity which includes quadratic scalar invariants."

Singularity is a state of the Universe characterized by infinite curvature, energy, and gravitational field intensity. At the point of about 30 - 60 million years before singularity, everything turns into plasma, and then the plasma itself also disappears.

In one of his previous works, Odintsov et al. pondered different scenarios of the death of the Universe. The theory included four types of mathematical models of singularities and became quite popular among cosmologists. Meanwhile, with current dynamics of expansion, the Universe may be on the brink of destruction in 30 to 40 billion years from now.

The Daily Galaxy via Kazan Federal University

Image credit: top of page: Kepler's Supernova remnant, as seen by the Infrared Spitzer Space Telescope. NASA, ESA, R. Sankrit and W. Blair (Johns Hopkins University); Big Rip, Jeremy Teaford / Vanderbilt

Most Viewed Space & Science News

Homo Naledi, Newly Discovered Species --"Maybe We've Had the Story of Human Evolution Wrong the Whole Time"

Stephen Hawking's Great Question --"Why Isn't the Milky Way Crawling With Mechanical or Biological Life?"

"Alien Minds" --'Artificial Intelligence Is Already Out There, and It's Billions of Years Old' (VIDEO)

"Point of No Return" --MIT Scientist Predicts the Event Horizon for Earth's 6th Mass Extinction

A Neutron Star Collision in Our Milky Way Neighborhood Could Destroy Earth

"300-Million Nuclear Bombs" --New Insights Into Global Impact of Titanic Chicxulub Mass-Extinction Event

Stephen Hawking: Wake Up, Science Deniers! --"Earth is Morphing into Venus" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

"Evolutionary Leap?" AI is Mimicing the Human Brain --"But Several Orders of Magnitude Faster and More Efficiently

China Creates a Laser of Mind-Boggling Power --"Could Rip Space Asunder, Breaking the Vacuum"

"Stop Saying That Dinosaurs Went Extinct. They Didn't"