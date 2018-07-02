Last Week's Top Space & Science News --"AI Unveils New Laws of Nature to Alien Ocean Worlds"
July 02, 2018
The Alien Observatory: NASA --"A Single Pixel of Light Can Unveil a Habitable World"
"It Appeared Out of Nowhere" --Colossal Explosion 200 Light Years from Earth 100 Times Brighter than a Supernova
Alien Ocean Worlds--“There May be Life There, but Could It be Technology-Based"
"Epic or Scary?" --AI That Can Discover a New Law of Nature
Webb Space Telescope --Hubble's Heir Delayed, Yet Again! NASA's Head Explains (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
Comments