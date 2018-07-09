Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Earth's "First Contact" May be Ghost Signals from Long-Vanished ET Civilizations
"Geysers & Fossils" --NASA Does a Deep Dive on Europa's Global Ocean

Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines --"Kepler's Alien-Life Payload to Hunt for the Dark Photon"

July 09, 2018

 

Alien Life Payload?" NASA’s Kepler Spacecraft Downloads Exoplanet Science Data


“We Have Absolutely No Idea What's Out There!” --On 'World UFO Day' Scientists Discuss a Taboo Subject

 

"The Most Astonishing Galaxy in the Cosmos" --A Gigantic See-Through Blob With No Dark Matter

"From Dust to Dust" --Rare 'Species' of Interstellar Dust Common in Milky Way Detected in a Galaxy 11 Billion Light Years Away

Hunt Begins for the Dark Photon --5th Force of Nature: "The Portal Between the Visible and Hidden Universe"

Posted on July 09, 2018 at 03:00 AM

