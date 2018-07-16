Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines --"Europa's Fossils to Signals from Extinct Alien Civilizations"
"Geysers & Fossils" --NASA Does a Deep Dive on Europa's Global Ocean
"We are Very Perplexed" --Gaia and Hubble Space-Telescope Findings May Reveal a 'New Physics of the Universe'
Mystery Signal from the Dawn of the Universe --"May Unveil a New Physics"
Earth's "First Contact" May be Ghost Signals from Long-Vanished ET Civilizations
"Ancient Scars" --Our Planet's Telltale Traces of Collisions With Dark Matter
