Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Blazingly Fast! --We've Upgraded "The Galaxy" to a Global Content Distribution Network
"Alien Life Payload?" NASA’s Kepler Spacecraft Downloads Exoplanet Science Data

EcoAlert --World's Heat Maps Reveal Persistent Record-Breaking Temperatures

July 06, 2018

 

  0bc7e35f1dcd

 

 

The University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer reported cities across the Northern Hemisphere experencing exceptionally high heat this week, with records breaking in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Western Asia. Besides the long-term effects such temperatures may have on climate change, many of these weather milestones caused immediate hazards.

 

The Climate Reanalyzer, a platform developed by the University of Maine and the National Science Foundation to visualize climate and weather datasets provides access to 10-day forecasts across the globe as well as maps that correlate to historical station data and deeper analysis.

On Thursday, the temperature in parts of Northern Siberia reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Washington Post. Northern Siberia sits along the coast of the Arctic Ocean, so it’s highly unusual for temperatures to spike 40 degrees above its average for the season. Other typically cooler locations also suffered during the hemispheric heat wave, resulting in damaged buildings and infrastructure, and in some cases, a spike in heat-related deaths.

 

Gfsnh-sat1t2max1-daypng

The following map are simulations of maximum temperatures on July 5 and reflect the temperatures measured at two meters above the ground.

The Daily Galaxy via Climate Reanalyzer 

Posted on July 06, 2018 at 03:24 PM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)