EcoAlert --World's Heat Maps Reveal Persistent Record-Breaking Temperatures

The University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer reported cities across the Northern Hemisphere experencing exceptionally high heat this week, with records breaking in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Western Asia. Besides the long-term effects such temperatures may have on climate change, many of these weather milestones caused immediate hazards.

The Climate Reanalyzer, a platform developed by the University of Maine and the National Science Foundation to visualize climate and weather datasets provides access to 10-day forecasts across the globe as well as maps that correlate to historical station data and deeper analysis.

On Thursday, the temperature in parts of Northern Siberia reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Washington Post. Northern Siberia sits along the coast of the Arctic Ocean, so it’s highly unusual for temperatures to spike 40 degrees above its average for the season. Other typically cooler locations also suffered during the hemispheric heat wave, resulting in damaged buildings and infrastructure, and in some cases, a spike in heat-related deaths.

The following map are simulations of maximum temperatures on July 5 and reflect the temperatures measured at two meters above the ground.

The Daily Galaxy via Climate Reanalyzer