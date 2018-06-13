WATCH LIVE NOW --Mars Dust Storm News at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET, 1730 UTC)
June 13, 2018
NASA will host a media teleconference to discuss a massive Martian dust storm affecting operations of the agency’s Opportunity rover and what scientists can learn from the various missions studying this unprecedented event.
Participants in the teleconference will include:
· John Callas, Opportunity project manager, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California
· Rich Zurek, Mars Program Office chief scientist, JPL
· Jim Watzin, director of the Mars Exploration Program at NASA Headquarters, Washington
· Dave Lavery, program executive at NASA Headquarters for the Opportunity and Curiosity rovers
The public can send questions on social media by using #askNASA.
For information about all of NASA's Mars missions, visit https://mars.nasa.gov
