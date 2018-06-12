"Unprecedented" --Wednesday NASA Live Streams News Event on Mars Dust Storm Combined Size of North America & Russia

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
June 12, 2018

 

NASA will host a media teleconference at 10:30 a.m. PDT (1:30 p.m. EDT) Wednesday, June 13, to discuss a massive Martian dust storm affecting operations of the agency's Opportunity rover and what scientists can learn from the various missions studying this unprecedented event.

The storm is one of the most intense ever observed on the Red Planet. As of June 10, it covered more than 15.8 million square miles (41 million square kilometers) -- about the area of North America and Russia combined. It has blocked out so much sunlight, it has effectively turned day into night for Opportunity, which is located near the center of the storm, inside Mars' Perseverance Valley.

 

The image above shows a dust storm on Mars growing on June 6, 2018. The blue dot is the approximate location of Opportunity. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Participants in the teleconference will include:

-John Callas, Opportunity project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California
-Rich Zurek, Mars Program Office chief scientist at JPL
-Jim Watzin, director of the Mars Exploration Program at NASA Headquarters, Washington
-Dave Lavery, program executive at NASA Headquarters for the Opportunity and Curiosity rovers

Visuals accompanying the teleconference will be posted at the start of the event at:https://www.nasa.gov/marsduststormtelecon

Audio of the teleconference will be streamed live at:
https://www.nasa.gov/live

