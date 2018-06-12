"Unprecedented" --Wednesday NASA Live Streams News Event on Mars Dust Storm Combined Size of North America & Russia
June 12, 2018
NASA will host a media teleconference at 10:30 a.m. PDT (1:30 p.m. EDT) Wednesday, June 13, to discuss a massive Martian dust storm affecting operations of the agency's Opportunity rover and what scientists can learn from the various missions studying this unprecedented event.
The image above shows a dust storm on Mars growing on June 6, 2018. The blue dot is the approximate location of Opportunity. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Participants in the teleconference will include:
-John Callas, Opportunity project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California
-Rich Zurek, Mars Program Office chief scientist at JPL
-Jim Watzin, director of the Mars Exploration Program at NASA Headquarters, Washington
-Dave Lavery, program executive at NASA Headquarters for the Opportunity and Curiosity rovers
Visuals accompanying the teleconference will be posted at the start of the event at:https://www.nasa.gov/marsduststormtelecon
Audio of the teleconference will be streamed live at:
https://www.nasa.gov/live
Comments