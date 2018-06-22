Home Archives Profile Subscribe
EcoAlert --27 New Viruses Discovered in Bees --"World Populations are Declining"
China’s Land Grab Beyond the Blue Planet --"First the Moon, Then Mars" (Today's Top Space Headline)

Today's NASA TV LIVE -- Launches, Spacewalks, Mission Events, News Briefings

June 22, 2018

 

6a00d8341bf7f753ef01bb09f898b6970d-800wi

Friday June 22: NASA Television provides live coverage of launches, spacewalks and other mission events, as well as the latest news briefings, video files, and This Week, NASA X, Earth Views, and SpaceCast Weekly.

 

 

Most Viewed Space & Science News

Homo Naledi, Newly Discovered Species --"Maybe We've Had the Story of Human Evolution Wrong the Whole Time"

Stephen Hawking's Great Question --"Why Isn't the Milky Way Crawling With Mechanical or Biological Life?"

"Alien Minds" --'Artificial Intelligence Is Already Out There, and It's Billions of Years Old' (VIDEO)

"Point of No Return" --MIT Scientist Predicts the Event Horizon for Earth's 6th Mass Extinction 

A Neutron Star Collision in Our Milky Way Neighborhood Could Destroy Earth

 "300-Million Nuclear Bombs" --New Insights Into Global Impact of Titanic Chicxulub Mass-Extinction Event

Stephen Hawking: Wake Up, Science Deniers! --"Earth is Morphing into Venus" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

"Evolutionary Leap?" AI is Mimicing the Human Brain --"But Several Orders of Magnitude Faster and More Efficiently

China Creates a Laser of Mind-Boggling Power --"Could Rip Space Asunder, Breaking the Vacuum"

"Stop Saying That Dinosaurs Went Extinct. They Didn't"

3b57691f5b2db048deaae23af1facc06

Posted on June 22, 2018 at 05:51 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)