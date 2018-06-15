Stephen Hawking Placed at Rest Next to Issac Newton and Charles Darwin --"Last Thoughts on Death, Aliens, and the Universe"

A message from late British astrophysics giant Stephen Hawking was beamed towards the nearest black hole on Friday as his remains were laid to rest in London's Westminster Abbey. With celebrities and science enthusiasts from around the world in attendance, the ashes of the theoretical physicist were interred by the graves of fellow science greats Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

The belief that heaven or an afterlife awaits us is a "fairy story" for people afraid of death, Stephen Hawking has said. In a dismissal that underlines his firm rejection of religious comforts, Britain's most eminent scientist told the Guardian in 2011 that there was nothing beyond the moment when the brain flickers for the final time.

"I have lived with the prospect of an early death for the last 49 years. I'm not afraid of death, but I'm in no hurry to die. I have so much I want to do first," he said. "I regard the brain as a computer which will stop working when its components fail. There is no heaven or afterlife for broken down computers; that is a fairy story for people afraid of the dark," he added.

The memorial stone placed on top of Hawking's grave included his most famous equation describing the entropy of a black hole. "Here Lies What Was Mortal Of Stephen Hawking," read the words on the stone, which included an image of a black hole.

Hawking, who captured the imagination of millions around the world, died on March 14 at the age of 76. Propelled to stardom by his 1988 book "A Brief History of Time", an unlikely worldwide bestseller, Hawking's genius and wit won over fans from far beyond the rarefied world of astrophysics.

His death triggered a flood of tributes from Queen Elizabeth II to NASA, reflecting his impact as a scientist but also a beacon of hope for people affected by motor neurone disease. The British government announced on Monday that exceptional students in mathematics and physics can compete for research fellowships in Hawking's honor.

Deborah Trevino, 65, who came from Las Vegas with her husband for the ceremony, said the wheelchair-bound scientist was "one of those minds that should always be remembered". A specially-written musical piece by Greek composer Vangelis featuring Hawking's famous synthesised voice was beamed into space by radio waves from a European Space Agency satellite dish in Spain.

The ESA said the six-minute message, which is drawn from a speech Hawking gave about preserving the planet, was being transmitted towards the black hole 1A 0620-00, which was discovered in 1975 and is located 3,500 light years from Earth.

"This is a beautiful and symbolic gesture that creates a link between our father's presence on this planet, his wish to go into space and his explorations of the universe in his mind," said his daughter Lucy Hawking. "It is a message of peace and hope, about unity and the need for us to live together in harmony on this planet," she said.

Hawking, who suffered from Motor Neurone Disease, dedicated his life's work to unravelling the mysteries of the universe and fought to overcome his disability.

An avowed atheist, Friday's service was nonetheless held at London's giant Westminster Abbey to accommodate large numbers of family, friends and colleagues. It celebrated not only his achievements as a scientist, but also his character and endurance living with a devastating illness.

"We are so grateful to Westminster Abbey for offering us the privilege of a service of thanksgiving for the extraordinary life of our father and for giving him such a distinguished final resting place," said his children Lucy, Robert and Tim.

Around 1,000 members of the public drawn from more than 100 countries attended the service, following an online ballot in which 25,000 applied for tickets.

Applicants needed to give their birth date—but eagle-eyed fans spotted that it could be any day up to December 31, 2038, opening the door to time-travelling guests from the future.

'He inspired me'

Mourners at the service were welcomed by volunteers from the London 2012 Paralympic Games opening ceremony, in which Hawking starred.

British astronaut Tim Peake, astronomer royal Martin Rees, and actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Hawking in a television film and narrated his documentaries, delivered addresses.

Three young people who use electronic communication devices to speak, just as Hawking did, were also among the guests.

"He has inspired me to be the best that I can be and not let anything, including my disability, hold me back," said Jason Felce, 20, who controls his equipment with eye movement.

Drama student Rose Brown, 20, was hit by a drink-driver in 2009. "I am going to be an actress. Everybody who puts their mind to something gets to be it. Stephen Hawking proves this more than anyone," she said.

Image credit top of page: AFP/Anthony Wallace

Most Viewed Space & Science Headlines

Homo Naledi, Newly Discovered Species --"Maybe We've Had the Story of Human Evolution Wrong the Whole Time"

Stephen Hawking's Great Question --"Why Isn't the Milky Way Crawling With Mechanical or Biological Life?"

"Alien Minds" --'Artificial Intelligence Is Already Out There, and It's Billions of Years Old' (VIDEO)

"Point of No Return" --MIT Scientist Predicts the Event Horizon for Earth's 6th Mass Extinction

A Neutron Star Collision in Our Milky Way Neighborhood Could Destroy Earth

"300-Million Nuclear Bombs" --New Insights Into Global Impact of Titanic Chicxulub Mass-Extinction Event

Stephen Hawking: Wake Up, Science Deniers! --"Earth is Morphing into Venus" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

"Evolutionary Leap?" AI is Mimicing the Human Brain --"But Several Orders of Magnitude Faster and More Efficiently

China Creates a Laser of Mind-Boggling Power --"Could Rip Space Asunder, Breaking the Vacuum"

"Stop Saying That Dinosaurs Went Extinct. They Didn't"