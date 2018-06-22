China’s Land Grab Beyond the Blue Planet --"First the Moon, Then Mars" (Today's Top Space Headline)
June 22, 2018
“The universe is an ocean, the moon is the Diaoyu Islands, Mars is Huangyan Island, says Ye Peijian is a 73-year-old aerospace engineer and head of the Chinese lunar exploration program. "If we don't go there now even though we’re capable of doing so, then we will be blamed by our descendants. If others go there, then they will take over, and you won’t be able to go even if you want to. This is reason enough. It’s a move to wrest control of new lands from other nations, and to write the histories of those territories before others can.”
Five years ago, continues Brendon Hong in today's Daily Beast, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised the nation that China will send a taikonaut to the moon by the 2030s. (So far, 11 have flown into space.) As with the other policies that Xi has shaped as his forthcoming legacy, there has been a strict follow-through, with the nation’s aerospace experts improving their craft at dizzying speed.
Responses like Ye’s are part explainer, part propaganda, all dog whistle. The Diaoyu Islands, as China calls them, are an uninhabited 1,700 acres that are known as Senkaku in Japan, and sovereignty over these small patches of bare rock has been a flashpoint between the two nations for decades. In the same vein, Huangyan refers to Scarborough Shoal, a reef in the South China Sea that is also claimed by Taiwan and the Philippines.
By invoking the names of these contested outposts, Ye delivered a crystal-clear message that left no room for misunderstanding among a domestic audience. For Ye and the CCP, going to space isn’t just a matter of scientific achievement or national pride. It’s a move to wrest control of new lands from other nations, and to write the histories of those territories before others can.
"If we don't go there now even though we’re capable of doing so, then we will be blamed by our descendants..."
More Baloney!
Every one of our spacecraft beginning with the Mercury program were shadowed by extraterrestrial craft. The biggest lie of all times is promoting that we are the only known intelligent life. Our closest neighbors are not light years away but on and within the Moon less than 250,000 miles away. All NASA data from the moon was censored. Photos of lunar archaeological artifacts were airbrushed or eliminated entirely. Advanced technology in the form of archaeological artifacts were recovered by Apollo and brought back to earth. There is publicly available photographic proof (by NASA) Apollo 16 & 17 astronauts were at times being accompanied on the lunar surface by our extraterrestrial neighbors. Civilizations far in advance of earth populate this star system. That is the big lie and the disinformation campaign has been so effective that 99.99% of the population can not recognize the truth even if it is spoon fed to them. There will be no Chinese Moon bases just like there haven't been any U.S. Moon bases because somebody far more powerful already occupies the Moon.
Posted by: Jeff Deutscher | June 22, 2018 at 08:12 AM
The United States never, ever tells ANYONE what their true capabilities are. The government spends billions to make the world think that they are just like the world.
Do you actually think that state of the art weapons systems are published in military magazines??
Do you actually think that the only weapons systems we have are the antiques we sell to the arabs?
Do you actually think the USA would forward stage tactical nuclear weapons in unfriendly places like Turkey, if we didn't have a defense against them?
Do you actually think that the United States desperately needs Russian engines to launch satellites?
Do you actually think that primitive nuclear weapons, junk hypersonic missiles, jets and other assorted scrap metal can have any effect whatsoever on a ship, base or city protected by a Tesla Shield?
The USA has unlimited money, unlimited brains and unlimited technology. Think. Use your brain.
The United States Space Force has been operational for over 40 years.
The information you are seeing in the media is the preparation for the long awaited disclosure of ultra advanced technology and answers to the "alien question".
The late whistleblower Phil Schneider (videos still on Youtube), who before they suicided him, stated that the black budget was many times greater than anyone could understand and that for every 12 months on the calendar, government technology advanced 40 years (that is FORTY YEARS) and that they have been doing that since the 1970's.
That means their technology is almost 2000 years ahead of what you think you know and that all the ships, planes, rockets, ufos and other assorted antiques are just so much scrap metal and that the only people that really know what is happening are those 60 levels of security clearances above the President.
For an explanation of some of the hardware they allowed to be disclosed in the 1990's, please read : Top Secret – U.S. Government Anti-Gravity Fleet is Operational Today at http://www.metatech.org/wp/ufos/secret-government-anti-gravity-fleet/.
The Mars Base project has been fully operational since at least 1976. The four books describing how two people were enslaved by that program are available free at - http://www.TheMarsRecords.com. It is an ongoing program and the security procedures they use to enforce compliance commonly destroy the lives of the participants.
Some of the mind control procedures used to enforce security on participants of these black projects can be removed as described in various articles at http://www.Metatech.org.
The technology utilized to allow travel to Mars was first described by Al Bielek (http://www.bielek.com/ab_albielek.htm), a survivor of the Philadelphia Experiment, in 1989. His videos are available on Youtube. I was told that he died a few years ago. The technology used was known as a Hyperdimensional Transport Gate, also called a "jump gate". For more information on Hyperdimensional Physics visit Richard Hoagland's website - http://www.EnterpriseMission.com.
Your understanding of science is kindergarden level and was obsolete when you learned it.
ALL Science is weaponized and the ONLY thing you are permitted to know is information that is not a threat to the system. THINK. Use you mind. Do you really want Chinese Communists, Muslims and other enemies of America to have hand phasers?
Al Bielk discusses a primitive version of the "Jump Gate" developed during the Montauk Project in New York as a result of the things learned from the Philadelphia Experiment. He said that a military officer once told him that the United States had total domination of Space and Time in 1948. By the time the things described in "The Mars Records" (www.TheMarsRecords.com) take place in 1976, the technology is mature and the United States has dozens of installations scattered around the world.
Note that in the above article - Top Secret – U.S. Government Anti-Gravity Fleet is Operational Today at http://www.metatech.org/wp/ufos/secret-government-anti-gravity-fleet/ - it implies that Russia is involved in these deep space, black project type projects as a PARTNER with the United States at least since the 1990's-
>7) The Nautilus is another space-faring craft, a secret military spacecraft which operates by magnetic pulsing. It operates out of the unacknowledged new headquarters of the U.S. Space Command, deep under a mountain in Utah. It makes twice-a-week trips up to the secret military-intelligence space station, which has been in deep space for the past thirty years, and manned by U.S. and USSR (now CIS) military astronauts. (This was a 40 year old antique)
I realize the information is ancient, what with the TAW-50, Mach 50 (38,363 MPH) antique aircraft described being designed in the 1970's. But that is the latest information available. They decided to limit the "leaks" after that.
The United States Space Command could vaporize every single military installation, manufacturing facility or city in every country on planet earth without working up a sweat in a couple of weeks. Everything you see on TV is ACTING.
Think about it -
The USA has total domination of space and time in 1948.
The USA has total domination of planet earth 70 years later.
If the Chinese think they will be allowed to setup shop on Mars, they are delusional. They are 70 years too late.
Please read every article on Metatech.org. There are worse things coming to worry about.
I will give you a hint. Look closely at the diagram of the US Navy Space Carriers. Where are the weapons? I see none. See those cubes? They look like 20 story high, skyscraper sized containers. And there are hundreds of them per ship. They are storage ships. What are they planning to store? You better find out.
www.NordicConspiracy.com
www.Metatech.org
www.TheMarsRecords.com
Posted by: Michael Relfe | June 22, 2018 at 08:24 AM