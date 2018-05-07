Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines
May 07, 2018
The Alien Observatory: Ancient Stars 6-9 Billion Years Old in Milky Way's Halo --"May Harbor Advanced Civilizations"
“Maybe We’re Going About It All Wrong” --Behavior of Galaxies and Clusters Don't Fit Predictions of General Relativity
South Atlantic Anomaly --The Bermuda Triangle of Space: "A Sign of Imminent Reversal of the Earth's Magnetic Poles?"
"The Smoking Gun" --Stephen Hawking's Last Great Theory On the Origin of the Universe
Gaia Mission --"Something Sent Powerful Ripples Through Our Galaxy 300-900 Million Years Ago"
