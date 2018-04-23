Today's Top Science Headline --"There is No Past or Future" (WATCH Video)
April 23, 2018
The smooth “flow” of time is an illusion, that “The events of the world do not form an orderly queue like the English, they crowd around chaotically like the Italians,” says Carlo Rovelli, an Italian theoretical physicist who wants to make the uninitiated grasp the excitement of his field. The concept of time, he says, “has lost layers one after another, piece by piece”. We are left with “an empty windswept landscape almost devoid of all trace of temporality … a world stripped to its essence, glittering with an arid and troubling beauty”.
For Rovelli, there is more: according to his theorizing, time itself disappears at the most fundamental level. His theories ask us to accept the notion that time is merely a function of our “blurred” human perception. We see the world only through a glass, darkly; we are watching Plato’s shadow-play in the cave. According to Rovelli, our undeniable experience of time is inextricably linked to the way heat behaves. In The Order of Time, he asks why can we know only the past, and not the future? The key, he suggests, is the one-directional flow of heat from warmer objects to colder ones. An ice cube dropped into a hot cup of coffee cools the coffee. But the process is not reversible: it is a one-way street, as demonstrated by the second law of thermodynamics.
Time is also, as we experience it, a one-way street. He explains it in relation to the concept of entropy – the measure of the disordering of things. Entropy was lower in the past. Entropy is higher in the future – there is more disorder, there are more possibilities. The pack of cards of the future is shuffled and uncertain, unlike the ordered and neatly arranged pack of cards of the past. But entropy, heat, past and future are qualities that belong not to the fundamental grammar of the world but to our superficial observation of it.
“If I observe the microscopic state of things,” writes Rovelli, “then the difference between past and future vanishes … in the elementary grammar of things, there is no distinction between ‘cause’ and ‘effect’.”
I argue that there is no past and no future. Only now.
The past is merely recordings of things that have already happened: pictures, movies, writings... But no actual matter exists from the past since it can only exist in the present. Hence, there can be no time travel to the past.
The same holds true for the future. There is no future, there is just some state of the present IN the future. The state of present in the future can be predicted with some certainty which decreases dramatically over time. But the stuff in the future is the same stuff that exists now. Hence, there can be no time travel to the future. We can't speed up time.
This leads to the theory of one single universal time which is the same all across the universe all the time. Light from the most distant corners of the universe travelling past black holes are not bent to a different time, slowed down or sped up. The same photons have been travelling through space and the they have shared the same instance of the present every single moment of time until they have hit the earth and our camera lenses.
If this does not hold true everything we think we know starting from the biggest bang of all to the very smallest particle in the universe is incorrect.
Posted by: Weinstein | April 23, 2018 at 12:44 PM