Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Today's Top Space Headline --"Wormholes in Spacetime May be Detected By Strange Shadows"
Today's Top Science Headline --Hunt for Wonder Drugs at the North Pole In a Race Against Deadly Antibiotic Resistance

Today's "Planet Earth Report" --SpaceX's Elon Musk Warns That AI Will Create an 'Immortal Dictator' in New Documentary 'Do You Trust This Computer'

April 17, 2018

  6a00d8341bf7f753ef01b7c930aab7970b-800wi

 

"We are rapidly headed toward digital superintelligence that far exceeds any human, I think it's pretty obvious," Elon Musk said in a new AI documentary called "Do You Trust This Computer?" directed by Chris Paine (who interviewed Musk previously for the documentary "Who Killed The Electric Car?"). "If one company or a small group of people manages to develop godlike digital super-intelligence, they could take over the world."

Imagine if that immortal dictator was a network of millions of computers around the world, says Musk, who has instant access to every piece of digital information about every person who's ever lived; that can make millions of calculations in a fraction of a second, who controls the world's economy and weapons systems with godlike autonomy and never, never die.

 

Do-you-trust-this-computer-is-a-documentary-that-taught-me-nothing-about-ai-678x381

In the documentary, Elon Musk warns that an 'immortal' digital dictator could forever trap humanity in its grasp unless we start regulating technology ASAP. This amoral digital dictator, is one of the darkest scenarios awaiting humankind's future if artificial-intelligence research continues without serious regulation.

 

 

“At least when there’s an evil dictator, that human is going to die," says Musk. "But for an AI there would be no death. It would live forever, and then you’d have an immortal dictator, from which we could never escape”.

“If AI has a goal and humanity just happens to be in the way, it will destroy humanity as a matter of course without even thinking about it. No hard feelings,” Musk told Chris Paine, the director of “Do You Trust This Computer?” 

Humans have tried to take over the world before. However, an authoritarian AI would have one terrible advantage over like-minded humans, Musk said. "At least when there's an evil dictator, that human is going to die," Musk added. "But for an AI there would be no death. It would live forever, and then you'd have an immortal dictator, from which we could never escape."

"If AI has a goal and humanity just happens to be in the way, it will destroy humanity as a matter of course without even thinking about it. No hard feelings," Musk said. "It's just like, if we're building a road, and an anthill happens to be in the way. We don't hate ants, we're just building a road. So, goodbye, anthill."

The Daily Galaxy via Do You Trust This Computer

 

 

 

 

Posted on April 17, 2018 at 07:04 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)