Today's "Planet Earth Report" --'Collective Narcissism' is Creating a Nation of Conspiracy Theorists: Flat Earther's to Trump is a Genius
April 27, 2018
QAnon, is an expansive, complicated pro-Trump conspiracy theory, fascinating as an artifact of our current political derangement, but more than that, it’s profoundly revealing about the lengths to which some Trump supporters will go to convince themselves that his presidency is going well.
Conspiracy theories, continues Peter Hess in today's Inverse, once the domain of fringy weirdos poring over microfiche at public libraries, are more mainstream than ever. Whether we’re talking about reptoids running the government, the United States military using alien technology, or the seemingly ever-present flat Earthers, researchers say there are a few characteristics unifying people who believe in these theories. One of these, argue psychologists in a new European Journal of Social Psychology paper, is a trait called “collective narcissism.” And it’s been driving growth in conspiracy thinking ever since President Trump was elected in 2016.
An increase in this trait, continues Hess, which the team defines in the paper as “an exaggerated belief in the in-group’s greatness that depends on external validation from others,” was associated with a growth in conspiracy thinking from July 2016 until President Trump’s election in November 2016.
Noting that the “us versus them” mentality of conspiracy theorists appeals to collective narcissists, Agnieszka Golec de Zavala, Ph.D., a senior lecturer in psychology at Goldsmiths, University of London, and Christopher Federico, Ph.D., a professor of psychology and political science at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities explain that the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign exposed the electorate to an unprecedented level of information — or disinformation — that suggested rampant conspiracies and made people question their trust in the government.
Golec de Zavala and Federico show a statistically significant relationship between collective narcissism and conspiratorial thinking between July 2016 and November 2016.
This post I predict will draw the most comments a Daily Galaxy post has ever gotten. Let me get my popcorn ready for the insanity that is sure to drivel into the site with this one...
Posted by: Chuckles | April 27, 2018 at 09:22 AM
There are legitimate conspiracies in this world. Just because someone ridicules them, does not automatically mean they are wrong or that they are kooky like flat earthers.
Posted by: Todd | April 27, 2018 at 10:07 AM
This type of political news crap has no place on this site and is destroying it. Kepp it to REAL Science or I'm gone!
Posted by: Donald Duck | April 27, 2018 at 10:47 AM