Today's "Planet Earth Report" --'Collective Narcissism' is Creating a Nation of Conspiracy Theorists: Flat Earther's to Trump is a Genius

QAnon, is an expansive, complicated pro-Trump conspiracy theory, fascinating as an artifact of our current political derangement, but more than that, it’s profoundly revealing about the lengths to which some Trump supporters will go to convince themselves that his presidency is going well.

As Paris Martineau explained in New York Magazine , QAnon was born last October, when someone claiming to have “Q” level security clearance started a cryptic thread on 4chan, the online message board and troll playground. It was titled, “The Calm Before the Storm,” a phrase Trump had recently used. Q posted hints, some in the form of questions, ostensibly meant to help clued-in Trump supporters understand what was really going on in Washington beneath the facade of chaos and incompetence. (“What is military intelligence? Why go around the 3 letter agencies?”)

Conspiracy theories, continues Peter Hess in today's Inverse, once the domain of fringy weirdos poring over microfiche at public libraries, are more mainstream than ever. Whether we’re talking about reptoids running the government, the United States military using alien technology, or the seemingly ever-present flat Earthers, researchers say there are a few characteristics unifying people who believe in these theories. One of these, argue psychologists in a new European Journal of Social Psychology paper, is a trait called “collective narcissism.” And it’s been driving growth in conspiracy thinking ever since President Trump was elected in 2016.

An increase in this trait, continues Hess, which the team defines in the paper as “an exaggerated belief in the in-group’s greatness that depends on external validation from others,” was associated with a growth in conspiracy thinking from July 2016 until President Trump’s election in November 2016.

Noting that the “us versus them” mentality of conspiracy theorists appeals to collective narcissists, Agnieszka Golec de Zavala, Ph.D., a senior lecturer in psychology at Goldsmiths, University of London, and Christopher Federico, Ph.D., a professor of psychology and political science at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities explain that the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign exposed the electorate to an unprecedented level of information — or disinformation — that suggested rampant conspiracies and made people question their trust in the government.

Golec de Zavala and Federico show a statistically significant relationship between collective narcissism and conspiratorial thinking between July 2016 and November 2016.

