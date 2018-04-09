Today's "Planet Earth Report" --Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Deletes Facebook: "With Facebook, You are the Product"

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is leaving Facebook out of growing concern for the carelessness with which Facebook and other Internet companies treat the private information of users. Wozniak said he'd rather pay for Facebook than have his personal information exploited for advertising. And he heaped praise on Apple for respecting people's privacy. "The profits are all based on the user’s info, but the users get none of the profits back," he wrote. "Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you. As they say, with Facebook, you are the product."

When Wozniak tried to change some of his privacy settings in the aftermath of Cambridge Analytica, he said he was "surprised" to find out how many categories for ads he had to remove. "I did not feel that this is what people want done to them," added Wozniak. "Ads and spam are bad things these days and there are no controls over them. Or transparency."

Facebook's Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress in wake of the controversy over the leak of users' data. 'Playboy' has deactivated its Facebook accounts amid the backlash. This is not the first time Zuckerberg faces concerns about privacy on the popular social site. Cambridge Analytica's harvesting of user data has supplied another datapoint instance Facebook being used to sway the U.S. Presidential election.

His surprise announcement marks the latest development in back-and-forth corporate sniping by tech leaders as Facebook copes with a scandal over the potential misuse of user data by political targeting firm Cambridge Analytica. In an update last week, Facebook estimated as many as 87 million people, mostly in the United States, may have had their data improperly shared.

Apple CEO Tim Cook started the unusual public criticism in late March. During a joint interview with Recode and MSNBC, he was asked what he would do about the crisis if he were in Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's position. "I wouldn't be in the situation," said Cook. He added that Apple reviews apps to confirm that each one meets the privacy standards his company has required for users.

"If you want to build a service which is not just serving rich people, then you need to have something that people can afford," Zuckerberg responded.”

