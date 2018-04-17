Home Archives Profile Subscribe
NASA's New Planet-Hunting TESS Launch Postponed To Wednesday (LISTEN Tess Podcast)

April 17, 2018

 

SpaceX announced yesterday that it's standing down to conduct additional Guidance Navigation & Control analysis, and teams are now working towards a targeted launch of @NASA_TESS on Wednesday, April 18 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station due to an issue with the spacecraft's rocket ride, a SpaceX Falcon 9.

TESS will follow in the footsteps of NASA's epic Kepler space telescope, which has discovered 2,650 alien worlds to date — about 70 percent of all known exoplanets. Kepler will soon give up the ghost soon. It's running out of fuel and probably has just a few months of life left, NASA officials have said.

Doug Caldwell, instrument scientist for the Kepler Space Telescope, and who’s now working on NASA’s next planet-hunting mission— the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS. Talks About the Data Pipeline for the TESS Mission. Doug and his team will be standing by ready to examine the first data coming down from the new spacecraft. He’s helping to develop the software to process what we’re all hoping will be the next greatest hit, following Kepler, in exoplanet discoveries.

Listen Here

Posted on April 17, 2018 at 06:02 AM | | Comments (0)

