"We hypothesize that the advanced civilizations may live safely inside the supermassive black holes in the galactic nuclei being invisible from the outside," said Russian cosmologist Vyacheslav Vyacheslav Dokuchaev at Moscow's Institute for Nuclear Research and the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Astronomers report that they have discovered the most gigantic black holes ever found in the universe, an abyss 10 times the size of our solar system, encompassing regions or "event horizons" about five times the distance from the sun to Pluto or about 2,500 times as massive as the black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

The biggest of of these monsters, which weighs as much as 21 billion Suns, is in an egg-shaped galaxy known as NGC 4889, the brightest galaxy in the Coma cluster of thousands of galaxies about 335 million light-years away.

The inner workings of these supermassive black holes may be less hostile than we realize, possibly with stable regions where life and even planets could exist, according to Dokuchaev. Charged and rotating black holes have a complex internal structure that allow photons and particles of much greater magnitude to safely orbit the central singularity.

Gravitational tides within the central singularity are so powerful that even light gets sucked Dokuchaev has studied the dynamics of surrounding stable periodic planetary orbits, that neither terminate at the central singularity nor exit the black hole, creating space for life in the spinning black hearts of the active galactic nuclei.

Dokuchaev's research demonstrates that "living inside the eternal black holes is possible in principle, if these black holes are rotating or charged and massive enough for weakening the tidal forces and radiation of gravitational waves to acceptable level."

Type III advanced civilizations on the Kardashev scale that have achieved mastery of the resources of their galaxy, could inhabit such black hole interiors.

"The naked central singularity illuminates the orbiting internal planets and provides the energy supply for life supporting," he adds. "Some additional highlighting during the night time comes from eternally circulating photons."

Upon arrival at the event horizon of a black hole a theoretical observer enters a region where the radial dimension is more time-like than space-like. Beyond this is the inner Cauchy horizon where the dimensions again reverse, shifting into a plane where stable orbits for massive planets exist. The Cauchy horizon is a light-like boundary where one side of the horizon contains closed space-like geodesics and the other side contains closed time-like geodesics.

"This internal black hole domain, hidden by the two horizons from the whole external universe, is indeed a suitable place for safe inhabitation," Dokuchaev writes. "The only thing needed is to put your vehicle or your planet to a stable periodic orbit inside the black hole."

To exist in this realm, any such civilizations would have to have overcome extreme conditions, such as massive tidal forces.

"Yet, some difficulties (or advantages?) of a life inside black holes are worth mentioning, such as a possible causality violation and the growing energy density in the close vicinity of the Cauchy horizon."

The Daily Galaxy via NYtimes and dailymail.com

