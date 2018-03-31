Today's Top Science Headline --The Music of Black Holes: "Vibrate at the Range of Human Hearing"

Scientists collaborating internationally have developed a new way to learn about our universe through gravitational waves, which are ripples in space-time caused by the motion and vibration of celestial bodies. By analogy, gravitational waves are akin to the vibrations carried through the air as sound.

Quite remarkably, black holes, which are the densest objects in the universe formed from dead stars can vibrate and emit gravitational waves at frequencies that are within the range of human hearing once the gravitational waves are detected and amplified by instruments such as the LIGO and Virgo gravitational wave detectors.

The team explored how to make musical instruments based on gravitational waves by mapping a different gravitational wave pattern to each of the 88 keys of a piano, much like a carillon, which has its bells mapped to the batons of a carillon-keyboard. The team relied on theoretical calculations for black hole vibrations to construct their digital black hole instruments.

The Daily Galaxy via Arxiv.Org



Image Credit: LIGO/Caltech/MIT

Most Popular Space & Science Headlines

Stephen Hawking's Great Question --"Why Isn't the Milky Way Crawling With Mechanical or Biological Life?"

"Alien Minds" --'Artificial Intelligence Is Already Out There, and It's Billions of Years Old' (VIDEO)

"Point of No Return" --MIT Scientist Predicts the Event Horizon for Earth's 6th Mass Extinction

A Neutron Star Collision in Our Milky Way Neighborhood Could Destroy Earth

"300-Million Nuclear Bombs" --New Insights Into Global Impact of Titanic Chicxulub Mass-Extinction Event

Stephen Hawking: Wake Up, Science Deniers! --"Earth is Morphing into Venus" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

"Evolutionary Leap?" AI is Mimicing the Human Brain --"But Several Orders of Magnitude Faster and More Efficiently

China Creates a Laser of Mind-Boggling Power --"Could Rip Space Asunder, Breaking the Vacuum"

"Stop Saying That Dinosaurs Went Extinct. They Didn't"