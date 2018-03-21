Today's "Planet Earth Report" --Facebook's CEO to Break Silence as Whatsapp Founder Tweets: 'It is time. #deletefacebook'.

Faceboook's missing-in-action CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, helped make Brian Acton a billionaire, but that hasn't stopped him from turning against Facebook. The co-founder of Whatsapp has taken to Twitter to urge everyone to delete their Facebook profiles tweeting: 'It is time. #deletefacebook'.

In a new development today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will speak publicly in the next 24 hours with a "focus on rebuilding trust," a spokesperson for the company told NBC News.

Zuckerberg's statement would be his first since allegations emerged that data on 50 million Facebook users had been taken from the company and used by Cambridge Analytica, a data analysis firm used by the Donald Trump presidential campaign.

Zuckerberg's silence has been notable in the aftermath of the news, which brought new attention to how Facebook had previously allowed connected apps to take data from users that opted in, as well as data from the friends of those users.

Facebook has been under particular pressure to explain why the company did not notify users or the public that its data been used in a way that violated its terms of service. Facebook said on Friday that the company learned of the violation in 2015.

The lack of any public statement or appearance by Zuckerberg or Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating office of Facebook, had led to growing questions about the company's response to the ongoing crisis. The hashtag "#WheresZuck" began to circulate on Twitter.

It takes 90 days for a user's data to be wiped from the site after deleting it. The hashtag has been trending amid outrage over Facebook's links to controversial data firm Cambridge Analytica and its handling of personal data.

Acton sold Whatsapp to Facebook for $19 billion (£11.4 billion) in 2014 - the largest deal in Facebook's history. The Californian-based entrepreneur's apparent advocacy for people to remove their profiles comes as Facebook faces pressure to explain its privacy safeguards to regulators and politicians in the US and UK

The Daily Galaxy via USA Today and NBC

Image credit: Reuters