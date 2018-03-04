Stephen Hawking: "The Universe Before the Big Bang" --LISTEN StarTalk Radio

Stephen Hawking tells Neil deGrasse Tyson what came before the Big Bang. Was there anything there? Was there nothing there? Was there even a there there? Hawking offered a simple and direct answer. "Nothing was around before the Big, Big Bang," Hawking said.







In essence, the curved surface that is space-time can be compared with our planet. "One can regard imaginary and real time as beginning at the South Pole, which is a smooth point of space-time where the normal laws of physics hold. There is nothing south of the South Pole, so there was nothing around before the Big Bang," Hawking said.

