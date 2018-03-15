"He Went Where Star Trek Feared to Tread" --Three Influences That Shaped Stephen Hawking's Cosmos (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"Water on Ceres!" --Dwarf Planet is a Dynamic Evolving World
March 15, 2018

 
The reaction among physicists yesterday to Hawking's death is "just profound shock and sadness,” says Malcolm Perry, a Cambridge theoretical physicist who was a student of Hawking’s in the early 1970s. “He was a truly extraordinary man,” says Roger Penrose, a theoretical physicist at the University of Oxford, UK, who in 1970 co-authored a seminal paper with Hawking on the nature of black holes.

“We set out to develop methods to transform the idea of a multiverse into a coherent testable scientific framework," says Thomas Hertog, a cosmologist at KU Leuven in Belgium and former student of Hawking who co-authored studies with him. “This was Hawking: to boldly go where Star Trek fears to tread.”

The Nature Video explores three of the seminal publications that shaped his career and his legacy.

The Daily Galaxy via Nature 

|

