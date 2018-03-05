Earth's Largest Family Tree Reveals "Genetics Only a Small Part of How Long You Live"

Computational biologist Yaniv Erlich of Columbia University in New York City and his colleagues have used crowdsourced data to make a family tree that links 13 million people. The ancestry chart, described today in Science1, is believed to be the largest verified resource of its kind — spanning an average of 11 generations.

Erlich’s team, reports Nature , analysed the birth and death dates of the people in this tree, and calculated whether individuals were more likely to have died at similar ages if they were closely related. The group concludes that heredity explains only about 16% of the difference in lifespans for these individuals. Most of the differences were down to other factors, such as where and how people lived.

“This is a real tour de force,” says genetic epidemiologist Braxton Mitchell of the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. “This is a great example of using large, publicly available data sets to do interesting research.”

Scientists already suspected that environment has more influence than genes on how long people live. But Erlich estimates that genes have even less of a role than researchers had thought.

Some studies, such as one published by Mitchell’s group in 20012, have estimated that genes determine about one-quarter of the variation in people’s lifespan.

Erlich’s finding proves the power of extremely large family trees, or genealogies, says Lisa Cannon-Albright, a geneticist at the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City.

“These kinds of resources will be a powerful piece of future genetics research,” she says. Erlich says that “good” genes might extend a person’s life by an average of five years. Some environmental factors make a much bigger impact on longevity; smoking, for instance, can subtract ten years.

This 6,000-person family tree above was cleaned and organized using graph theory. Individuals are shown in green, spanning seven generations; marriages are depicited in red.Credit: Columbia University

Geneticists have long used family trees to study how genetics influence many traits, such as disease risk. But it can be costly and difficult to assemble databases of family records that contain vast numbers of people. Erlich’s study is one of many under way that are now assembling digital records into very large family trees3,4; some have identified genes linked to illnesses such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease5.

