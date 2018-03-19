Today's Top Science Headline --Stephen Hawking's Stunning Multiverse Theory Completed Two Weeks Before he Died (WATCH Video)

“These ideas offer the breathtaking prospect of finding evidence for the existence of other universes,” said Carlos Frenk, professor of cosmology at Durham University in The Sunday Times: The intriguing idea in Hawking’s paper is that [the multiverse] left its imprint on the background radiation permeating our universe and we could measure it with a detector on a spaceship.

This final theory explaining how mankind might detect parallel universes was completed by Stephen Hawking shortly before he died, reports The Telegraph. Colleagues have revealed the renowned theoretical physicist’s final academic work was to set out the groundbreaking mathematics needed for a spacecraft to find traces of multiple big bangs.

Currently being reviewed by a leading scientific journal, the paper, named A Smooth Exit from Eternal Inflation, may turn out to be Hawking’s most important scientific legacy. Fellow researchers have said that if the evidence which the new theory promises had been discovered before Hawking died last week, it may have secured the Nobel Prize which had eluded him for so long.

The new paper seeks to resolve an issue thrown up by Hawking’s 1983 “no-boundary” theory which described how the universe burst into existence with the big bang. According to that account, the universe instantaneously expanded from a tiny point into a prototype of what we live in today, a process known as inflation.

But the theory also predicted an infinite number of big bangs, each creating their own universe, a “multiverse”, which presented a mathematical paradox because it is seemingly impossible to measure.

Image credit: With thanks to Jemal Countess/Getty

