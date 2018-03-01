Home Archives Profile Subscribe
The Hidden Universe --"Does a New Physics Solve the Biggest Puzzle About the Cosmos?"

 From the Farside --"Richard Nixon's Extraterrestrial-Contact Time Capsule"

March 01, 2018

  171219092059-ufo-department-of-defense-unidentified-flying-object-exlarge-tease



Investigative reporter Linda Moulton Howe presents an in-depth discussion about a reported "time capsule" letter handwritten by President Richard Nixon disclosing a "message to the American people about UFOs and ETs." Robert Merritt, who worked with Nixon, is coping with an incurable cancer and wants to make sure the time capsule is revealed before his death.

“Nixon time capsule will reveal the existence of extraterrestrials. A Huston Plan Informer revealed that President Nixon hid a time capsule in the White House that contains an explosive spreading about ETs / UFOs.”

Watch/Listen Here 

Posted on March 01, 2018 at 08:50 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)