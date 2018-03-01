From the Farside --"Richard Nixon's Extraterrestrial-Contact Time Capsule"
March 01, 2018
Investigative reporter Linda Moulton Howe presents an in-depth discussion about a reported "time capsule" letter handwritten by President Richard Nixon disclosing a "message to the American people about UFOs and ETs." Robert Merritt, who worked with Nixon, is coping with an incurable cancer and wants to make sure the time capsule is revealed before his death.
“Nixon time capsule will reveal the existence of extraterrestrials. A Huston Plan Informer revealed that President Nixon hid a time capsule in the White House that contains an explosive spreading about ETs / UFOs.”
Comments