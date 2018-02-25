Today's "Planet Earth Report" --Physicist Michio Kaku on the Future of Humanity: Alien Contact, Finding Earth's Twin, Robotic Intelligence

Kaku engages SETI astronomer Seth Shostak to discuss the possibility of future alien contact. Kaku had this to say: I get asked if the aliens are evil and want to destroy us. Maybe, but I think in the main they will be peaceful because they have had thousands of years to resolve sectarian, fundamentalist, nationalist questions. However, they still might be dangerous if they simply don’t care about us and we get in the way. In War of the Worlds, the aliens did not hate us. We were simply in the way. In the same way that a developer is a threat to forest animals because he can pave the first, the danger there is from someone who sees that we are just in the way. But for the most part, I think they will be peaceful, but view us like we view forest animals.

