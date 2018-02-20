Today's "Planet Earth Report"--Ancient Maya Artifacts Found In World's Largest Underwater Cave (WATCH Video)

Remains of giant sloths and proto-elephants were found interspersed with burnt human bones and ceramics in Mexico's Sac Actun cave system. Last month, researchers from the Great Maya Aquifer Project announced the discovery of the world's largest underwater cave system in Yucatán after realizing that two massive cave systems in the Mexican peninsula were connected. Now, they're unveiling the findings to the public.

"This immense cave represents the most important submerged archaeological site in the world," underwater archaeologist and National Geographic explorer Guillermo de Anda told National Geographic in January when the newly discovered system was announced. "It has more than a hundred archaeological contexts, among which is evidence of the first settlers of America, as well as the extinct fauna and, of course, of the Maya culture."







Researchers say the water level in the 215-miles-long Sac Actun cave system has likely fluctuated over time, providing a source of much-needed water during times of severe drought. For example, water levels rose more than 300 feet at the end of the Ice Age, flooding the cave system and preserving the remains of extinct megafauna. Humans likely didn't live in the caves, but probably visited them in search of water.

The world's longest underwater cave has been discovered near the city of Tulum, on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. The new discovery connects two previously known flooded caves into one 215-mile-long stretch. The cave holds an important large fresh water reserve that supports great biodiversity. Hundreds of archaeological sites exist in the cave, including evidence of America's first settlers, Mayan culture, and extinct animals.

More than 120 artifact sites such as burnt human bones, ceramics, and wall etchings have been found in the caves, some dating back more than 12,000 years. One human skull covered in rainwater limestone deposits is 9,000 years old, de Anda says.Last month, researchers from the Great Maya Aquifer Project announced the discovery of the world's largest underwater cave system in Yucatán after realizing that two massive cave systems in the Mexican peninsula were connected. Now, they're unveiling the findings to the public.

Continue reading...

Recommended Space & Science Headlines

"Alien Minds" --'Artificial Intelligence Is Already Out There, and It's Billions of Years Old' (VIDEO)

"300-Million Nuclear Bombs" --New Insights Into Global Impact of Titanic Chicxulub Mass-Extinction Event

Stephen Hawking: Wake Up, Science Deniers! --"Earth is Morphing into Venus" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

"Evolutionary Leap?" AI is Mimicing the Human Brain --"But Several Orders of Magnitude Faster and More Efficiently

China Creates a Laser of Mind-Boggling Power --"Could Rip Space Asunder, Breaking the Vacuum"

"Stop Saying That Dinosaurs Went Extinct. They Didn't"





