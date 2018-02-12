Today's Top Science Headline: The Riddle of the Quantum Sphinx --"Clues from Egyptian Hieroglyphs" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)





In his Lecture at Perimeter Institute, Robert Spekkens will explain why he believes that many quantum mysteries are a result of a category mistake concerning the nature of quantum states. Along the way, he will address some idiosyncratic questions, such as: What did Plato have to say about Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle? What do poorly implemented clinical drug trials have to do with “spooky action at a distance”? And, most importantly, what did the successful deciphering of Egyptian hieroglyphs teach us about the interpretation of quantum theory?