"Message-in-a-Bottle" --SpaceX Starman Roadster's 'Black Box'

If future interplanetary human colonists, living beyond Earth, need some reading material, Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster could turn out to be a message-in-a-bottle style library. In addition to dummy driver “Starman,” SpaceX revealed the Roadster includes a copy of three of Isaac Asimov’s "Foundation Trilogy.”

What was the significance of putting these specific science fiction novels into space? And did SpaceX really choose the best Asimov books, asks Inverse.com

In collaboration with the Arch Mission Foundation, the payload also included what SpaceX calls “5D quartz laser storage device…a high tech, high data storage unit that can survive the harsh environment of space,” reports today's Inverse. Think of it as the black box on an airplane combined with the Golden Record NASA put on the Voyager probes in the Seventies.

So, SpaceX storing a copy of the Foundation trilogy — the novels Foundation, Foundation and Empire, and Second Foundation — makes sense as a metaphor. The books are about how information can help change, and predict the future, and the storing of the books with the Arch technology mirrors that goal.

Continue reading...

Recommended Space & Science Headlines

"Alien Minds" --'Artificial Intelligence Is Already Out There, and It's Billions of Years Old' (VIDEO)

Stephen Hawking: Wake Up, Science Deniers! --"Earth is Morphing into Venus" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

"Evolutionary Leap?" AI is Mimicing the Human Brain --"But Several Orders of Magnitude Faster and More Efficiently

China Creates a Laser of Mind-Boggling Power --"Could Rip Space Asunder, Breaking the Vacuum"

"Stop Saying That Dinosaurs Went Extinct. They Didn't"

"300-Million Nuclear Bombs" --New Insights Into Global Impact of Titanic Chicxulub Mass-Extinction Event