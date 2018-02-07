"Message-in-a-Bottle" --SpaceX Starman Roadster's 'Black Box'

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
February 07, 2018

 

If future interplanetary human colonists, living beyond Earth, need some reading material, Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster could turn out to be a message-in-a-bottle style library. In addition to dummy driver “Starman,” SpaceX revealed the Roadster includes a copy of three of Isaac Asimov’s "Foundation Trilogy.”

What was the significance of putting these specific science fiction novels into space? And did SpaceX really choose the best Asimov books, asks Inverse.com?

 In collaboration with the Arch Mission Foundation, the payload also included what SpaceX calls “5D quartz laser storage device…a high tech, high data storage unit that can survive the harsh environment of space,” reports today's Inverse. Think of it as the black box on an airplane combined with the Golden Record NASA put on the Voyager probes in the Seventies.

 

 

 

So, SpaceX storing a copy of the Foundation trilogy — the novels Foundation, Foundation and Empire, and Second Foundation — makes sense as a metaphor. The books are about how information can help change, and predict the future, and the storing of the books with the Arch technology mirrors that goal.

