Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines
February 05, 2018
60,000 Hidden Mayan Ruins Discovered in Guatemala --"Technology Used is Equivalent to the Hubble Space Telescope" (WATCH Video)
"Alien Vinyl Lifeforms?" Saturn's Titan --"May Prove That Life Can Flourish Without Water"
"Are You a Boltzmann Brain?" New Study Links Human Consciousness to a Law That Governs the Universe" (WATCH Video)
Milky Way's First Star Unveiled --"Born from First Supernovae of Massive Stars After the Big Bang"
"Einstein's Toolkit" --Reveals as Yet Undetected Spacetime Events
Most Viewed...
"From the Farside" --Is the Milky Way Being Explored by Spacefaring Alien Species? --'Ten Unsettling Possibilities' (WATCH Video)
Comments