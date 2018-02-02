"Incomprehensible, Terrifying!" --Take a Journey Through the Known Universe (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

As the universe is unimaginably vast and constantly expanding, someday, billions of years hence, our Milky Way Galaxy will be the only galaxy future human's will know and see. Will they experience the ultimate terror of the awesome void?

"The Known Universe" takes you from the Himalayas through our atmosphere and the inky black of space to the afterglow of the Big Bang. Every star, planet, and quasar seen in the film is possible because of the world's most complete four-dimensional map of the universe, the Digital Universe Atlas that is maintained and updated by astrophysicists at the American Museum of Natural History. The new film, created by the Museum, is part of an exhibition, Visions of the Cosmos: From the Milky Ocean to an Evolving Universe, at the Rubin Museum of Art in Manhattan through May 2010.

Along with the Swedish Planetarium design company SCISS, researchers with the museum helped to develop a computer program called UniView that lets non-astronauts zip through the universe at light speed. It even lets you stop by your favorite planets or moons in the solar system.

