From the Farside -- "Detecting Alien Asteroid Mining" (WATCH Video)

An exploration of alien asteroid mining and how that might be detectable from Earth. In 2012, we posted an article about the incredible potential of miniing asteroids. The first encounter of a spacecraft with an asteroid was in 1991, as the Galileo spacecraft flew by the 951 Gaspra asteroid on its way to Jupiter. Our knowledge of these celestial neighbors has been revolutionized by a small set of US and international missions carried out since that time. With each visit or fly-by, the science on asteroids has been rewritten.

On Earth, new space-age companies like Planetary Resources’ are developing low-cost robotic spacecraft to explore the thousands of resource-rich asteroids within our reach.

If NASA is planning mission to the a metal asteroid worth $10,000 quadrillion, advanced alien civilizations may have been mining them for aeons.

NASA is sending a spacecraft to a giant metal asteroid that may hold the secret to how our solar system was formed. The fact-finding mission led by Arizona State University researchers is focused on the ancient, giant metal asteroid 16 Psyche. NASA wants to know whether the asteroid, thought to be made of iron and nickel, could be part of what was an earlier planet perhaps as large as Mars.

This is an opportunity to explore a new type of world — not one of rock or ice, but of metal," Lindy Elkins-Tanton, Psyche's principal investigator said in a statement. "16 Psyche is the only known object of its kind in the solar system, and this is the only way humans will ever visit a core. We learn about inner space by visiting outer space."

While NASA has no plans to bring the massive asteroid home and lacks the technology to mine it, Elkins-Tanton calculates that the iron in 16 Psyche would be worth $10,000 quadrillion, Global News reported. That's right, $10,000 quadrillion, as in 15 more zeros.