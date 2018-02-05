Today's Top Space Headline --"Life in the Cosmos is an Expression of Deep Physics"
February 05, 2018
"Finding other life, and learning about where and how it starts looks like an even bigger challenge than figuring out planets. Except it's really where we want to go, it's the aim point for all this research in my opinion. And we're increasingly recognizing that life on Earth is no more separate from the planet than a car is from its engine.
Image credit: Northern fulmars near Unalaska. Reid Brewer/Alaska Sea Grant
Recommended Space & Science Headlines
"Alien Minds" --'Artificial Intelligence Is Already Out There, and It's Billions of Years Old' (VIDEO)
Stephen Hawking: Wake Up, Science Deniers! --"Earth is Morphing into Venus" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
"Evolutionary Leap?" AI is Mimicing the Human Brain --"But Several Orders of Magnitude Faster and More Efficiently
China Creates a Laser of Mind-Boggling Power --"Could Rip Space Asunder, Breaking the Vacuum"
"Stop Saying That Dinosaurs Went Extinct. They Didn't"
"300-Million Nuclear Bombs" --New Insights Into Global Impact of Titanic Chicxulub Mass-Extinction Event
Comments