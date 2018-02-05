Today's Top Space Headline --"Life in the Cosmos is an Expression of Deep Physics"

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
February 05, 2018

 

  Dolphins-riding-wave3 (1)

 

"Finding other life, and learning about where and how it starts looks like an even bigger challenge than figuring out planets. Except it's really where we want to go, it's the aim point for all this research in my opinion. And we're increasingly recognizing that life on Earth is no more separate from the planet than a car is from its engine.

"Life is an expression of the deep physics and history of a world; a piece of energy dissipation, a participant in the great planetary circuits of electron flow and chemistry - an emergent force of mind-boggling complexity. To figure all of that out we must at least get the exoplanetary piece in shape," writes astrophysicist Caleb Scharf, Director of Astrobiology at Columbia University, in Scientific American.

Image credit: Northern fulmars near Unalaska. Reid Brewer/Alaska Sea Grant

Birds-by-Reid

 

 

 

