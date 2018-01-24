Unique Brain Chemistry Clue to Why Humans Produced Shakespeare, Gandhi and Einstein (Today's Top Science Headline)

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Search for Alien Virus Beyond Earth -- "The Most Pervasive Life Form in the Cosmos?"
January 24, 2018

 
Maxresdefault_6
A team of researchers has used a novel technique to form a hypothesis on the origins of our rich cognitive abilities by profiling the chemicals buzzing around our brains. These compounds, known as neurotransmitters, are the signaling molecules responsible for key brain functions. Their research reveals that in comparison with other higher primates, our brains have unique neurotransmitter profiles that probably resulted in our enhanced cognition.

Fossil records, reports today's Scientific American, can tell us a lot about our evolutionary past: what our ancestors looked like, how they walked, what they ate. But what bits of bone don’t typically reveal is why humans evolved the way we did—why, compared with all other known species, we wound up capable of such complex thought, emotion and behavior.

 

The authors of the new study—a multicenter effort led by Kent State University anthropologists C. Owen Lovejoy and Mary Ann Raghanti and published January 22 in PNAS—began by measuring neurotransmitter levels in brain samples from humans, chimpanzees, gorillas, baboons and monkeys, all of whom had died of natural causes.

 

 

 

Specifically, they tested levels in the striatum, a brain region involved in social behaviors and interactions. Compared with the other species tested, humans had markedly increased striatal dopamine activity. Among other functions, dopamine helps drive reward activity and social behaviors. In the striatum in particular it contributes to uniquely human abilities and behaviors like complicated social group formation and, in part, speech and language.

