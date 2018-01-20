TV Premier Today --Blue Planet II "Captures Never-Before-Seen Views of Earth's Oceans" (WATCH Video)

“We’ve taken technology to places where it was probably never meant to go.” On her very first dive into the frigid waters of Antarctica, Orla Doherty’s yellow submarine began taking on water. So she did what she was supposed to — she stuck a finger in the puddle at her feet and licked it. It was salty. That meant it wasn’t drinking water spilled by one of the crew members; it was saltwater leaking into the sub — at 1,476 feet (450 meters) below the surface. “That made my heart start beating quite fast,” says Doherty, a producer for BBC America.

Doherty braved the perilous Antarctic waters for the TV series Planet Earth: Blue Planet II, which premieres in the US on January 20th. The sequel to the 2001 The Blue Planet, reports today's The Verge, takes viewers into a seven-episode tour of the world’s oceans, from coral reefs to the bottom of the sea. Ed Yong at The Atlantic called it “the greatest nature series of all time,” and it’s hard to argue with that statement. With its mesmerizing shots of bioluminescent creatures and deep-sea dwellers straight out of a sci-fi comic book, Blue Planet II will change the way you see the ocean. If you thought fish were boring, wait until you see a tuskfish use tools to open a clam or a female kobudai morph into a male.

Over four years, Doherty and the BBC America crew spent over 6,000 hours diving underwater alongside scientists from all over the world. The Blue Planet II footage is leading to 13 scientific papers, Doherty says, about everything from Mobula rays hunting schools of lanternfish, to silky sharks and blacktip sharks rubbing against whale sharks to clean themselves.

Continue reading...