Today's Top Science Headline --"Truth About Cognitive Tests" --The President Can Draw a Clock

January 17, 2018

 

The cognitive test that Trump passed was neither thorough nor difficult. Amid growing speculation about President Trump’s unfitness to hold the nuclear codes he has threatened to use, anyone who was suspicious that he could not identify a camel or draw the face of a clock can rest more easily tonight.

This afternoon the president’s physician, Navy Rear Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, said that the president “did exceedingly well” on a test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, reports today's  The Atlantic, scoring 30 out of 30.

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment is a 10-minute test. It’s one of the commonly used screening exams for dementia. The questions on the test vary in difficulty, but they include:

Six points for knowing the date and where you are. One point if you can identify what a train and a bicycle have in common, and another for watch and ruler. Three points for correctly identifying pictures of a lion, camel, and rhinoceros.

Posted on January 17, 2018 at 03:00 AM

Comments

How is this in any way, shape or form connected to astronomy and not just a not so subtle political piece?

Posted by: Oligonicella | January 17, 2018 at 09:19 AM

Re: Oligonicella
Because, trying to imply he's SPACED OUT

Posted by: lambasted | January 17, 2018 at 10:29 AM

