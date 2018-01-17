Today's Top Science Headline --"Truth About Cognitive Tests" --The President Can Draw a Clock
January 17, 2018
The cognitive test that Trump passed was neither thorough nor difficult. Amid growing speculation about President Trump’s unfitness to hold the nuclear codes he has threatened to use, anyone who was suspicious that he could not identify a camel or draw the face of a clock can rest more easily tonight.
The Montreal Cognitive Assessment is a 10-minute test. It’s one of the commonly used screening exams for dementia. The questions on the test vary in difficulty, but they include:
Six points for knowing the date and where you are. One point if you can identify what a train and a bicycle have in common, and another for watch and ruler. Three points for correctly identifying pictures of a lion, camel, and rhinoceros.
How is this in any way, shape or form connected to astronomy and not just a not so subtle political piece?
Posted by: Oligonicella | January 17, 2018 at 09:19 AM
Re: Oligonicella
Because, trying to imply he's SPACED OUT
Posted by: lambasted | January 17, 2018 at 10:29 AM