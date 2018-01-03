Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Baffling Enigma of FRBs --"Artificial Origin is Worth Exploring" (2017 Most Viewed)
NASA Scientists Baffled --"On Mars Methane, a Sign of Life on Earth, Changes Inexplicably with the Seasons"

Today's Top Science Headline: "The Year Climate Change Began to Spin Out of Control"

January 03, 2018

 
Https_%2F%2Fblueprint-api-production.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fuploads%2Fcard%2Fimage%2F686148%2Fef583701-9808-4144-a0da-6309d3c4b57e

 

For decades, scientists have warned that climate change would make extreme events like droughts, floods, hurricanes, and wildfires more frequent, more devastating, or both. In 2017, we got an up-close look at the raw ferocity of such an altered world as high-category hurricanes battered the East and Gulf coasts, and wind-whipped fires scorched the West.

We’re also seeing with greater clarity how these dangers are interlinked, building upon one another toward perilous climate tipping points. And yet for all the growing risks, and the decades we’ve had to confront them, we have yet to address the problem in a meaningful way.

In fact, despite all our climate policies, global accords, solar advances, wind farms, hybrid cars, and Teslas, greenhouse-gas emissions are still moving in the wrong direction. And as long as we’re emitting any at all, we’re only making the problem worse.

Continue reading

Image credit: Nullschool.net

Posted on January 03, 2018 at 09:27 PM | | Comments (1)

| | |

Comments

I'll say is in big letters so you'll understand: IT'S January. IT'S SUPPOSED TO BE COLD YOU IDIOT.

Illegal aliens set the fires.

The Hurricanes occured in a solar minimum- as expected.

Get your head our of your ass. You're making scientists look stupid.

Posted by: James Savik | January 04, 2018 at 02:41 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)