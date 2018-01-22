Today's "Planet Earth Report" --The Worst Oil Spill the World Has Ever Seen: "A Radically Different Mix of Molecules"
January 22, 2018
A tanker that sank off the Chinese coast was carrying “condensate,” a mix of molecules with radically different properties than crude. Over the last two weeks, the maritime world has watched with horror as a tragedy has unfolded in the East China Sea. A massive Iranian tanker, the Sanchi, collided with a Chinese freighter carrying grain. Damaged and adrift, the tanker caught on fire, burned for more than a week, and sank. All 32 crew members are presumed dead.
“It’s typical for us to attend approximately 20 shipping incidents a year and we’ve been doing this for 50 years,” Hunt says. “There have been other condensate spills, but this is the first condensate spill of this magnitude that we’ve dealt with, which gives you an impression of how rare cases like this are.” A 2016 Canadian environmental risk report on condensates also noted “the small size and low frequency of spills to marine water.”
Comments