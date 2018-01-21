"The Outer Limits" --NASA's New Radio Program Exploring Spacetime & the Cosmos (LISTEN)
NASA has announced that it has teamed up with techno legend and DJ Jeff Mills and London radio station NTS for a six-part radio series, The Outer Limits, named after a science fiction TV series in the 1960s, that will focus on exploring intergalactic theories, parallel realities and the intricacies of time and space while showcasing host Jeff Mills' love of sci-fi-inspired electronic music.
You can listen to the first program here exploring the bizarre properties of black holes.
Throughout the series, Jeff Mills similar to Neil deGrasse Tyson's Startalk, will be joined by world renowned experts and guest musicians.
