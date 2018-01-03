StarTalk Radio --Exploring Our 'Neighboring' Exoplanet Proxima b & Tabby's Star"

Join the StarTalk All-Stars as they investigate exoplanets in this mashup episode. To start, SETI Senior Astronomer Seth Shostak, comic co-host Chuck Nice, and Penn State astronomer Jason T. Wright explore Proxima b, our “neighboring” exoplanet, including how long it would take to get there and what makes it special.

They also explore Breakthrough Starshot and the unique information about star KIC 8462852, or as Seth calls it, “Bob.” After that, join cosmochemist Natalie Starkey, Chuck, and planetary scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton as they investigate the requirements for a planet to exist in the Goldilocks zone, the likelihood of life and possibilities of liquid water on other planets in the universe, and the formation of primordial ice in space.

