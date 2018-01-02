"Planet Earth Report" --How Alien Contact Could Change Us, Jellyfish Apocalypse, NASA's Most Awesome Rocket Ever (A 2017 Most Viewed)
January 02, 2018
December 6, 2017: Links to headline stories from around the world on the threats, opportunities, and dangers facing our fragile planet --along with an occasional dash of humor, popular culture, and an intriguing conspiracy theory or two. Today's coverage includes causes of the Los Angeles Fire, the jellyfish apocalypse, photo tour of the Silk Road, and human value in China.
Comments