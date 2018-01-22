Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Today's "Planet Earth Report" --The Worst Oil Spill the World Has Ever Seen: "A Radically Different Mix of Molecules"
"The Unknown, Undetected 'X' Particle" --84% of Matter in the Cosmos a Mystery Not Composed of Atoms, Electrons and Protons

Last Week's Top Space & Science Headlines --New Discoveries & Unsolved Mysteries

Stephen Hawking: Wake Up, Science Deniers! --"Earth is Morphing into Venus" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

"Unlike Anything We’ve Seen Before" --Neutron-Star Merger Afterglow Continues to Brighten

"Leveraging the Human Cloud" --Citizen Scientists Discover New Kepler Earth-Like Planets Orbiting Sun-Like Stars 

"Stop Saying That Dinosaurs Went Extinct. They Didn't 

China Ups Ante On Search for Alien Life --Another New Radio Telescope "Will Be Largest Antenna on Earth Able to Trace Origin of Any Signal"

Posted on January 22, 2018 at 07:32 AM

