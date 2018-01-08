Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Posts
January 08, 2018
"Strange Signals Have Been Detected" --China Aims to Be First to Discover an Alien Technological Civilization (A 2017 Most Viewed)
"Planet Earth Report" --Mount Saint Helens is Acting Wacky, Earth is Being Observed, Tech Innovations in 2018
SETI Alien Sleuth 'Skewers' Pentagon's Secret UFO Program --But Believes "Advanced Intelligent Life Will Be Confirmed Within Next 20 Years"
"Humans are Later Comers" --The Cosmos Has Been Incubating Life Since Its Inception (A 2017 Most Viewed
"Planet Earth Report" --How Alien Contact Could Change Us, Jellyfish Apocalypse, NASA's Most Awesome Rocket Ever (A 2017 Most Popular)
Comments