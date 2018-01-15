Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines
January 15, 2018
"Stunning!" --NASA's Great Space Observatories Team Up to Find & Image the Farthest Galaxy Ever Seen
"Most Scientists in the 'Never Aliens' Camp Desperately Want to be Convinced Otherwise"
"Mind-Boggling!" --New Non-Biological Theory of Origins of Life
Source of Mystery FRB Bursts "Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before, Unlike Anything Known to Exist in our Galaxy"
The Unknown Signal from a Star System 200 Light Years Away --Stephen Hawking: "A Serious Scientific Problem"
