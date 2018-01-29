Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines
January 29, 2018
"Evolutionary Leap?" AI is Mimicing the Human Brain --"But Several Orders of Magnitude Faster and More Efficiently"
China Creates a Laser of Mind-Boggling Power --"Could Rip Space Asunder, Breaking the Vacuum"
"Signs of Alien Technology" --Worlds' SETI Search Shifts to Technosignatures (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
Meet "Dawn" --Face of a 9,000 Year-Old Mesolithic Teenager Reconstructed (WATCH Video)
"Black Hole in the Origin of Life" --One Freakish Event May Mean We're the Only Complex Life In the Cosmos
Comments