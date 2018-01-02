"Humans are Later Comers" --The Cosmos Has Been Incubating Life Since Its Inception (A 2017 Most Viewed)
January 02, 2018
How long has there been life in the Universe? Perhaps some thirteen billion years. Harvard Astrophysicist, Avi Loeb speaks on the surprising habitability of planets in the early Universe far earlier than the creation of the Milky Way. Surprisingly, temperatures in the early cosmos were similar to those on Earth today. The cosmological conditions for life were in place far earlier than commonly thought.
Comments