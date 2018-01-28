"From the Farside" --Joe Rogan on Existence of Alien Life (WATCH Weekend 'Galaxy' Stream)
Podcasting superstar Joe Rogan talks to Caltech superstar physicist Sean Carroll about the existence of aliens. Carroll believes we're more likely to find a monolith on the moon or a dark satellite in parked orbit around Jupiter, than a UFO. Don't miss this!
