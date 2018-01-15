Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Today's Top Science Headline: "Breathtaking!" --Revamped Collider Hunts for New Phenomena Beyond the Standard Model of Physics
China Ups Ante On Search for Alien Life --Another New Radio Telescope "Will Be Largest Antenna on Earth Able to Trace Origin of Any Signal"  

"Death Rays of the Cosmos" --Past and Future Extinction by Gamma Ray Burst (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

January 15, 2018

 
376110_453783131371051_2121508324_n

 

If a gamma ray sweeps over a planet, all complex life could be annihilated. Gamma ray bursts where more common in the past, and could have prevented intelligent life from evolving in the Milky Way (and other galaxies) for billions of years. But they are still occurring, and still a potential life-destroying threat.

NASA's Swift Satellite rocketed into orbit in November 2004 studies gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) -- the biggest and most violent and mysterious explosions in the cosmos. Swift was designed to solve the 35-year-old mystery of the origin of GRBs, which scientists think are the birth cries of black holes.

 

 

The spacecraft's "burst-o-meter" cataloged GRBs caused when massive stars implode to form black holes releasing a massive spray of deadly energy in the form of electrically charged particles directed along pairs of oppositely oriented narrow beams that in turn generate intense gamma ray radiation that paint the Milky Way in arcs, like a cosmic death beam as the black hole rotates.

The Swift satellite's discoveries range from a nearby nascent supernova to a blast so far away that it happened when our universe was only 5 percent of its present age.

The Daily Galaxy via NASA Swift https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/swift/main and PBS

Posted on January 15, 2018 at 10:23 AM | | Comments (1)

| | |

Comments

Donald Trump is more Dangerous

Posted by: Robert Worthington III | January 15, 2018 at 11:01 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)