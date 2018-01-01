"An Infinitely-Advanced Alien Species Could Create a Traversable Wormhole" (Today's Top Science Headline)
January 01, 2018
Physicists theorize that a “traversable” kind of wormhole could resolve a puzzling paradox and rescue information that falls into black holes. In 1985, when Carl Sagan was writing the novel Contact, he needed to quickly transport his protagonist Dr. Ellie Arroway from Earth to the star Vega. He had her enter a black hole and exit light-years away, but he didn’t know if this made any sense.
While the simplest theoretical wormholes immediately collapse and disappear before anything can get through, Thorne wondered whether it might be possible for an “infinitely advanced” sci-fi civilization to stabilize a wormhole long enough for something or someone to traverse it. He figured out that such a civilization could in fact line the throat of a wormhole with “exotic material” that counteracts its tendency to collapse. The material would possess negative energy, which would deflect radiation and repulse space-time apart from itself.
Click here to continue reading...
Image credit top of page: With thanks to zamandayolculuk.com
The material would possess negative energy, which would deflect radiation and repulse space-time apart from itself
Posted by: Yahoo mail login | January 01, 2018 at 07:46 PM