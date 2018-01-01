Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"It’s Extremely Unlikely That We'll Find Intelligent Alien Life at the Same Stage as Us" (A 2017 Most Viewed)
"Alien Minds" --'Artificial Intelligence Is Already Out There, and It's Billions of Years Old' (2017 Most Viewed)

"An Infinitely-Advanced Alien Species Could Create a Traversable Wormhole" (Today's Top Science Headline)

January 01, 2018

 
Simulated_wormhole

 

Physicists theorize that a “traversable” kind of wormhole could resolve a puzzling paradox and rescue information that falls into black holes. In 1985, when Carl Sagan was writing the novel Contact, he needed to quickly transport his protagonist Dr. Ellie Arroway from Earth to the star Vega. He had her enter a black hole and exit light-years away, but he didn’t know if this made any sense.

According to a fascinating article by Natalie Wolchover in Quanta Magazine, Sagan consulted his friend Kip Thorne, a black hole expert at the California Institute of Technology (who won a Nobel Prize earlier this month). Thorne knew that Arroway couldn’t get to Vega via a black hole, which is thought to trap and destroy anything that falls in. But it occurred to him that she might make use of another kind of hole consistent with Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity: a tunnel or “wormhole” connecting distant locations in space-time.

 

 

 

While the simplest theoretical wormholes immediately collapse and disappear before anything can get through, Thorne wondered whether it might be possible for an “infinitely advanced” sci-fi civilization to stabilize a wormhole long enough for something or someone to traverse it. He figured out that such a civilization could in fact line the throat of a wormhole with “exotic material” that counteracts its tendency to collapse. The material would possess negative energy, which would deflect radiation and repulse space-time apart from itself.

Click here to continue reading...

Image credit top of page: With thanks to zamandayolculuk.com

Posted on January 01, 2018 at 08:45 AM | | Comments (1)

| | |

Comments

The material would possess negative energy, which would deflect radiation and repulse space-time apart from itself

Posted by: Yahoo mail login | January 01, 2018 at 07:46 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)