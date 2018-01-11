Annihilation, The Movie --A Sci-Fi Journey Into "Area X," an Unknown Ecosystem (WATCH Video)

Opens Feb. 23. The movie is a stunning adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s bestselling science-fiction novel, which follows a biologist (Natalie Portman) journeying into an unknown ecosystem called “Area X” from which other expeditions have failed to return. Portman's team consists of Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, and Tessa Thompson, with Oscar Isaac also starring as the biologist’s husband, who went missing leading a team of soldiers inside Area X, environmental disaster zone and only one comes back out alive. In an attempt to save his life, his wife Lena (Portman), a biologist, volunteers for a second expedition into the zone to figure out what happened to him.